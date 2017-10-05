Deputies: Minivan shot up in Anderson Co. road rage incident

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a road rage incident on Thursday morning led to shots fire.

The incident was reported around 10:45 a.m. on Bern Circle near Dobbins Bridge Road. Deputies said a driver in a blue Honda Civic was closely following a minivan and causing a scene.

When the minivan pulled over, deputies said at least three shots were fired from the Honda.

No one was injured in the incident, but the victim, who asked not to be identified, shared photos of bullet holes in their vehicle.

No suspects have been identified in the case.

