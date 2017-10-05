Laurens Co. District 55 Superintendent Peters to return full time in November

Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters will resume his position full-time on Nov. 1. Dr. Peters took time off due to his father's health.

In a statement, Dr. Peters said:

"The time the Board has given me to spend with my Father and the rest of my family has made a huge difference in defining a path forward for my family. My Father is happy with the development of plans for his future care and I am looking forward to my return to LCSD 55 in service to the students, staff, and community.”

According to the school district, Edward Murray will continue to oversee operations until Dr. Peters' return. Murray said, “Dr. Peters is an outstanding and visionary leader. We look forward to his guidance as our staff continues to prepare our students for the brightest future possible.”

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.