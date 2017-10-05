Deputies arrest Seneca man on several counts of sexual offenses with minor

Deputies said a Seneca man has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual offenses with a minor.

According to officials with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Robert Keith Morgan of Seneca was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 6:54 p.m. Wednesday by a deputy from the warrants division.

The Sheriff's Office began an investigation on September 26 after a School Resource Office at an Oconee County School was notified of allegations of sexual assaults that occurred outside school property.

After the case was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division, it was determined that Morgan had sexually assaulted a female victim while she was between the ages of 12 and 14-years-old.

Deputies said Morgan was charged on Wednesday with 3 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor - first degree, 6 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor - third degree, and 1 count of criminal exploitation of a minor - first degree.

Morgan was received a combined $150,000 surety bond on the 6 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor - third degree, and was denied bond on the 3 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor - first degree charges and the single count of criminal exploitation of a minor - first degree.

The investigation continued, and on Thursday, Morgan was also charged with 7 additional counts of sexual exploitation of a minor - first degree, and 2 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor - third degree, after officials learned that Morgan possessed sexually explicit images of a minor.

Only one victim has been noted in warrants obtained against Morgan at this time.

Deputies say Morgan has been on the registered sex offender list since 1999, when he was adjudicated in Family Court on a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

This case remains under investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS: Bond denied for man who deputies say confessed to forcing teen into woods, killing her

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.