Reading recovery program helps at risk readers in Greenville county

Third grade students in South Carolina could be held back this year, if they don't pass their state reading test next Spring.

Based on test scores from last year, about 3,000 students would be at risk of repeating third grade - that's according to the South Carolina Department of Education.

The law is called "Read to Succeed.” It was passed in 2014, but will be enforced this year.

One Greenville County elementary school is taking an extra step to find the kids who need help long before that test is taken.

At Thomas E. Kerns elementary school, new reading recovery rooms were set up over the Summer, to allow literacy specialist teachers to work with students one-on-one if they need some extra help.

Charlotte McNeill is the Literacy Specialist at the school.

“Reading recovery is where the magic happens," said McNeil. "It's powerful and it's a needed intervention to help our little readers grow into confident and proficient readers and writers, so they can be successful.”

Teachers are benefiting too. They can watch in another room, from behind a one-way mirror, to learn better techniques to teach reading in their own classrooms.

“Teachers come in, they see me teach and they can take the strategies and skills and implement them into their own instruction," said McNeil. "So the students will hear the same language with me or any other interventionist and in the classroom as well.”

There are seven exemptions to this “Read to Succeed” law. So if a student doesn't pass the third grade reading test, and meets one of the exemptions, they can move on. You can find more information here.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.