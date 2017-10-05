Fire and rescue respond to fatal Henderson Co. crash - FOX Carolina 21

Fire and rescue respond to fatal Henderson Co. crash

Fatal crash on Gilliam Road (Source: Edneyville Fire & Rescue) Fatal crash on Gilliam Road (Source: Edneyville Fire & Rescue)
HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Authorities responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Thursday.

Edneyville Fire and Rescue said they were on scene of the collision before 8 a.m.

A fatality was reported in the crash.

FOX Carolina has reached out to North Carolina Highway Patrol for more information.

