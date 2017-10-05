Spartanburg community gathers to honor domestic violence victims in annual Silent Witness ceremony

Spartanburg community members gathered to honor victims of domestic violence during the annual Silent Witness Ceremony.

SAFE Homes-Rape Crisis Coalition, the Seventh Circuit Solicitor's Office, Spartanburg County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council, Spartanburg County Department of Social Services, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, and the Spartanburg Police Department all participated in the ceremony.

According to the Violence Policy Center, South Carolina currently ranks fifth in the nation for the number of women killed by men.

