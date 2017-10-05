Inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution found on roof of dorm unit

Wanda Talbert moved to McCormick 20 years ago and she lives near the McCormick Correctional Institution.

"We do see the lights straight from the prison," Talbert said.

Those who work the South Carolina Department of Corrections say a handful of inmates reached the roof during an incident on Wednesday.

"They notify us by phone calls to let us know if prisoners do escape," Talbert said.

The incident took place where 38 inmates were in a dorm unit.

"We heard the helicopters when they went by," Talbert explained.

Investigators with the McCormick Police Department assisted.

"We take up what's called a perimeter security to make sure no inmates are able to get out of the internal securities," McCormick Police Chief William Willis said. "Upon arrival, they saw our officers and went back inside the dorm that they were in."

The situation, however, concerns Sen. Karl Allen, who represents the Greenville area. He sits on the Corrections and Penology Committee.

"We want a safe place for those employers who work there as well as those inmates that are there," Allen said.

He says there needs to be transparency and wants to know what can be done to fix what he says inmates say are problems throughout the system.

"We don't reward them, but at the same time we recognize the reasons and causes of it," Allen said.

And even though Talbert can see the prison lights from her front yard, she's not worried.

"Are guns are loaded," Talbert said.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.