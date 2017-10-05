Coroner identifies man who died after cardiac arrest on way to hospital following crash

One person is dead after a crash in Greenville County, the coroner confirmed Thursday evening.

The call came in at 5:02 p.m.

Troopers said the crash happened along Locust Hill Road at Dean Williams Road, and at least one person became entrapped due to the wreck. They initially reported injuries in the crash.

The coroner said two cars were involved in the accident.

The coroner identified the man victim as 45-year-old Mark Leon Cowart of Dean Williams Road in Travelers Rest. The coroner said Cowart was being transported by ambulance to Greenville Memorial Hospital when he went into cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead at 5:37 p.m.

His death has been ruled an accident.

According to Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans, Cowart was wearing a seat belt when he was involved in the two-vehicle crash. Evans said Tigerville Fire Department, North Greenville Fire Department and EMS all responded to the incident.

This crash remains under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner's Office and SC Highway Patrol.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we get more details about this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.