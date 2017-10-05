Missing 9-year-old boy reunited with family

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a woman's body was found after they received a tip regarding a shooting on Wednesday.More >
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.More >
Thomas Gunderson didn't let a gunshot to the leg stop him from standing when President Trump visited Las Vegas in the aftermath of a mass shooting.More >
A Wisconsin mom is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for setting her 4-year-old son on fire.More >
One person is dead after a crash in Greenville County, the coroner confirmed Thursday evening.More >
The Elbert County Sheriff's Office said a suspect in a woman's homicide was apprehended in the Upstate.More >
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >
An Upstate man who gave his life defending Pearl Harbor during the Japanese attack in 1941 is finally coming home to find a final resting place.More >
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office said an Upstate man is facing 20 charges in connection with the exploitation of minors.More >
Patriot Guard riders escort the casket of Milton Surratt, a sailor from South Carolina that was killed at Pearl Harbor.More >
A group of women from Greenville Place Assisted Living dress up as Disney princesses to bring joy to hospitals and nursing homes.More >
Crews used to transport GSP aircrafts elsewhere for maintenance repairs, but over the last few months GSP has designated an overhaul facility for maintenance repairs to be performed on site.More >
Former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware signed autographs at the Academy Sports in Anderson on Tuesday. Boulware was the MVP of the 2016 NCAA National Championship.More >
Walmart ranks the top 10 NFL teams based on merchandise sales to fans.More >
