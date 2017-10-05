Missing 9-year-old boy reunited with family

Deputies were searching for a missing 9-year-old boy in Greenville County Thursday night.

They got the call around 8 p.m. Dispatch said the child was last seen around 7:15 p.m. Thursday evening and was missing from Lora Lane in Greenville.

Bloodhounds were out assisting with the search for the missing child, and a Code Red alert was sent out to residents in the area, alerting them about the missing 9-year-old.

When our FOX Carolina crew arrived on scene Thursday evening, they learned that the missing boy had been located and was reunited with his family.

Deputies said the child had walked of and then flagged someone down on the road. The driver then took the child to their apartment and called the child's mother.

Deputies on scene said the child has a history of emotional problems and walking off.

