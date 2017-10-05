Upstate man recalls Las Vegas shooting

It was supposed to be a fun and relaxing trip to Las Vegas for Dan Conti. He and a friend enjoyed a weekend-long country music festival on the strip.

"Friday - great day,” said Conti, “Saturday - great day, and Sunday was a great day up until about 10 o’clock in the evening."

That’s when Las Vegas police say a gunman shot into the crowd killing 58 people. Hundreds more were injured during the incident.

"It sounded to me it was coming directly from my right,” described Conti. “Three shots would pause like, brap, brap, brap."

Moments before shots rang out, Conti says he and his friend had moved further away from the stage.

"The shooter was right up here on the 32nd floor in one of the lighted rooms,” explained Conti as he pointed at a photo he had taken. “Obviously, we were fairly close to the stage."

Nearly four days after the shooting, Conti says the minutes following that first barrage of bullets are still fresh. He and his friend ran through a break in the fence and headed for the strip away from gunfire. They ducked behind a police car when shots rang out again, and festival-goers ran from the strip.

"A lot of screaming going on and just mayhem,” said Conti. “It was like a war zone."

He and his friend were able to get into a nearby hotel where they were on lockdown with hundreds of others until 5:30 in the morning. Conti is not hanging onto the “why it happened” like many others. Instead, he's grateful he's able to come home.

"I've had trouble sleeping at night, but it's not a nightmarish thing," said Conti. "It's more of a how lucky are you? "

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.