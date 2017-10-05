SCDMV announces online license renewals, "Real I.D" plans - FOX Carolina 21

SCDMV announces online license renewals, "Real I.D" plans

BLYTHEWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that it will be taking their license renewal process online in an effort to curb long lines at county offices.

Starting next week, the department will make the renewal process available online for anyone wanting to renew anytime between now and the end of December.

Afterwards, state officials said they will be shifting to making licenses "Real I.D"-compliant, as part of federal law.  South Carolina has until October 2020 to comply.

