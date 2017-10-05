AMBER ALERT issued for 3-month-old baby, 9-year-old out of GA

An AMBER ALERT has been issued out of Georgia for two children out of Walker County, Georgia.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said 3-month-old Elizabeth Faith Turner and 9-year-old Hanna Nicole Turner were last seen in the city on Thursday.

They may be traveling in a light-blue 1991 Chevy Astro van with Georgia license plate: #RCY9381.

FOX 5 in Atlanta reports that the children may been in custody of Douglas Steven Turner, and are believed to be in extreme danger. FOX 5 says Douglas Steven Turner is a 36-year-old man about 5'9" tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two children is asked to contact Walker County Sheriff's Office at (706) 638-1909.

