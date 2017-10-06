Vacant home fire under investigation in Una - FOX Carolina 21

Vacant home fire under investigation in Una

Vacant house fire in Una (Oct. 6, 2017/FOX Carolina)
UNA, SC

The Una Fire Department was called to the scene of a vacant house fire early Friday morning.

It happened around midnight on Center Street in Una.

According to a fire chief on scene, the power meter was off at the home, which makes the flames suspicious.

The fire remains under investigation.

