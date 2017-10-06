Tigerama pep rally set for Friday night in Clemson - FOX Carolina 21

Tigerama pep rally set for Friday night in Clemson

Posted: Updated:
Clemson President Jim Clements (left) and head football coach Dabo Swinney scope out the Tigerama floats. (Source: Jim Clements) Clemson President Jim Clements (left) and head football coach Dabo Swinney scope out the Tigerama floats. (Source: Jim Clements)
CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Clemson Students are hard at work finishing up their floats for the 61st annual Tigerama Pep Rally on Friday.

The pep rally wraps up homecoming week and gets students excited for the big game on Saturday against Wake Forest.

 This year's theme for the Tigerama float entries is "Orange Crush," the last play of the 2016 National Championship where the Clemson Tigers defeated Alabama. Students explained another major category is sustainability, so competitors are trying to make their floats as environmental friendly as possible.

 Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson President Jim Clements stopped by Bowman Field on Thursday to check out the floats.

Students will show off their final product at Tigerama. The pep rally starts at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. 

The Tigers will host Wake Forest at noon on Saturday. The game will air on ESPN2. 

MORE NEWS: Cam Newton apologizes, says words were 'degrading, disrespectful to women'

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.