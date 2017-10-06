Tigerama pep rally set for Friday night in Clemson

Clemson President Jim Clements (left) and head football coach Dabo Swinney scope out the Tigerama floats. (Source: Jim Clements)

Clemson Students are hard at work finishing up their floats for the 61st annual Tigerama Pep Rally on Friday.

The pep rally wraps up homecoming week and gets students excited for the big game on Saturday against Wake Forest.

This year's theme for the Tigerama float entries is "Orange Crush," the last play of the 2016 National Championship where the Clemson Tigers defeated Alabama. Students explained another major category is sustainability, so competitors are trying to make their floats as environmental friendly as possible.

Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson President Jim Clements stopped by Bowman Field on Thursday to check out the floats.

Great time last night with Dabo and @ClemsonFB visiting the @ClemsonStudents who are working so hard to build #Homecoming displays! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/Kt6SXFs8vz — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) October 5, 2017

Students will show off their final product at Tigerama. The pep rally starts at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers will host Wake Forest at noon on Saturday. The game will air on ESPN2.

