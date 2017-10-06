Sen. Tim Scott to present Vietnam veteran with Purple Heart, multiple medals he never received

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) will present an Upstate veteran with 10 medals he earned but never received after serving in the Vietnam War.

Scott’s office said Sgt. Willie Norwood was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam from February 1968 to February 1969.

Scott will present Norwood with a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Oak Leaf Cluster, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon during a special ceremony Friday morning at Clemson University.

