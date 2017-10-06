Person of interest sought after package made to resemble explosive found at Asheville airport

The Asheville Regional Airport terminal has reopened after a spokesperson said the airport's police and fire departments were called to investigate a suspicious package. The FBI was called in to investigate the incident.

Tina Kinsey said the airport’s police a suspicious package made to resemble an explosive device was left on a curb outside the baggage claim area.

Kinsey said airport police were able to determine that the package was not a threat and reopened the terminal just before 9 a.m.

Kinsey said there was a long line at the security checkpoint when the terminal reopened but the airport was operating on a normal flight schedule.

The FBI released a statement about the incident later morning. Agents are collecting evidence and reviewing surveillance video to try and identify suspects and identify a motive in the case.

Below is the full statement from FBI Public Information Officer Shelly Lynch:

The FBI responded to the Asheville Regional Airport on Friday, October 6, 2017, in reference to a suspicious device. Working alongside the Asheville Regional Airport Police Department, the Asheville Police Department, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the item was rendered safe. Passengers were evacuated for a short period of time out of an abundance of caution, before the airport returned to full operation. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will collect evidence on the scene including surveillance video from the airport to identify the person or persons responsible for leaving the device and to determine motive. The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released when appropriate.

Asheville police later released a surveillance image of a person of interest in the case. Police said the male individual was seen multiple times along Airport Road since Tuesday and anyone with information on his identity is asked to call 911.

"As always we encourage the public to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement," the department said in a statement.

