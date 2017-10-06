Police, firefighters responding after suspicious package found a - FOX Carolina 21

Police, firefighters responding after suspicious package found at Asheville Regional Airport

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Police officers and firefighters are investigating after a suspicious package was found at the Asheville Regional Airport Friday morning, according to an airport spokesperson.

Tina Kinsey said the airport’s police and fire teams are responding to an area where a suspicious package was found and have requested mutual aid from Buncombe County.

Kinsey said no passengers were affected as of 8 a.m. and a flight due to arrive at 8:30 a.m. was expected to land as scheduled.

Kinsey said the investigation was ongoing more details would be released when they become available.

Travelers should check their flight status before arriving at the airport.

