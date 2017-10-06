Week 7: Eastside to face Greer in AAAA region match-up - FOX Carolina 21

FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ

Week 7: Eastside to face Greer in AAAA region match-up

Posted: Updated:
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Eastside Eagles will face the Greer Yellow Jackets in the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.

Aaron Cheslock will recap all the Week 7 action starting at 10:30 p.m.

The show will feature highlight videos from the following games.

  • Belton-Honea Path at Pickens.
  • Byrnes at Boiling Springs
  • Broome at Newberry
  • Clinton at Mid-Carolina
  • Ninety Six at Daniel
  • Gaffney at Dorman
  • Westside at Easley
  • Emerald at Powdersville
  • Wren at Greenville
  • Greenwood at Mauldin
  • Riverside at Hillcrest
  • Landrum at St. Joseph

Also get score updates, photos, videos, and more on our Friday Night Blitz page during and after the games.

