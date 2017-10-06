Week 7: Eastside to face Greer in AAAA region match-up

The Eastside Eagles will face the Greer Yellow Jackets in the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.

Aaron Cheslock will recap all the Week 7 action starting at 10:30 p.m.

The show will feature highlight videos from the following games.

Belton-Honea Path at Pickens.

Byrnes at Boiling Springs

Broome at Newberry

Clinton at Mid-Carolina

Ninety Six at Daniel

Gaffney at Dorman

Westside at Easley

Emerald at Powdersville

Wren at Greenville

Greenwood at Mauldin

Riverside at Hillcrest

Landrum at St. Joseph

Also get score updates, photos, videos, and more on our Friday Night Blitz page during and after the games.

