Deputies: Vigil set for Saturday as search continues for woman missing since January

A vigil will be held on Saturday for a Wellford woman who has been missing since January.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Robbie Arlene Turner, 52, was last seen walking in areas along Highway 292 and Ridge Road on January 16.

The five-foot-tall, 140-pound woman was last seen wearing dark pants, dark coat, and carrying a pink walking cane.

Deputies said Turner’s neighbors will hold a vigil from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at 137 Ridge Road in hopes of generating some new information in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M Gaddy at (864) 503-4680 or email mgaddy@spartanburgcounty.org.

In June, Turner’s family offered a $1,000 reward for information leading them to the missing woman.

