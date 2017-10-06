Pres. Trump greeted by cheers, protests after arrival in Greenville

3. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., left and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., arrive with President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at GSP (Source: Associated Press)

Pres. Trump is greeted by Gov. McMaster at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (Source: Associated Press)

President Donald Trump arrived in Greenville on Monday, met by cheers and protests across the county.

The trip is for Trump to show his support for Governor Henry McMaster's campaign bid for 2018.

"It's always great to have him in the Palmetto State," Senator Tim Scott said in anticipation of the president's trip.

Trump arrived at Joint Base Andrews on Marine One just after 4 p.m. before transferring to Air Force One for the flight to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. The flight time was approximately one hour and when it landed, Trump shook hands with supporters on the tarmac.

Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Joe Wilson traveled with the president aboard Air Force One.

Interstate 85 southbound was shut down between GSP Airport and Laurens Road while the presidential motorcade traveled to the Embassy Suites by Hilton on Verdae Boulevard.

SLIDESHOW: Pres. Trump travels to Greenville for McMaster campaign

McMaster's office confirmed he and Trump would speak at the campaign event, although the event was closed to press. The general reception began at 6:30 p.m. and attendance costed $250 per person.

A crowd began forming at the Embassy Suites around 4 p.m.

"I know that South Carolina’s best days are ahead of us. That’s why I fight each day to bring good paying jobs to South Carolina, keep taxes low, improve our roads and bridges, and defend our core conservative values that make our families stronger," McMaster said. "That’s why I’m a believer in 'Make America Great Again' and was the first Republican statewide official to sign on to President Trump’s team in 2016, and know his agenda will bring the tax relief so many Americans deserve."

Following his visit, Trump tweeted and said it is "always great to see the wonderful people of South Carolina."

Always great to see the wonderful people of South Carolina. Thank you for the beautiful welcome at Greenville-Spartanburg Int'l Airport! pic.twitter.com/maO9Nc0sTe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2017

More than a dozen political and activist groups from the Upstate and around South Carolina announced plans to protest in Falls Park in downtown Greenville and at the airport.

Protesters with signs also rallied outside Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport during Trump's arrival.

SLIDESHOW: Protesters gather ahead of Pres. Trump's visit to Upstate

A news release stated the following groups would be picketing:

Greenville County Democratic Party

From the Ground Up- Greenville

Greenville Black Lives Matter

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic

Our Revolution- Greenville

SC Equality

Young Democrats of Greenville County

Democratic Women of Greenville County

South Carolina Democratic Party

Indivisible SC4

Oconee County Democratic Party

Pickens County Democratic Party

Anderson County Democratic Party

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.