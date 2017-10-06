Pres. Trump to visit Greenville Oct. 16

President Donald Trump will be making a visit to South Carolina in October, according to Sen. Tim Scott.

The trip is slated for Monday, Oct. 16 where Trump will be supporting Governor Henry McMaster's campaign for 2018.

"It's always great to have him in the Palmetto State," Scott said.

Details about the time and location for Trump's visit have not yet been confirmed.

