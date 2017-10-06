Pres. Trump to visit Greenville Oct. 16 - FOX Carolina 21

Pres. Trump to visit Greenville Oct. 16

Posted: Updated:
Trump at the GOP debate. (Jan. 14, 2016/FOX Carolina) Trump at the GOP debate. (Jan. 14, 2016/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

President Donald Trump will be making a visit to South Carolina in October, according to Sen. Tim Scott.

The trip is slated for Monday, Oct. 16 where Trump will be supporting Governor Henry McMaster's campaign for 2018.

"It's always great to have him in the Palmetto State," Scott said.

Details about the time and location for Trump's visit have not yet been confirmed.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.