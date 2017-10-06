Pres. Trump to visit Greenville Oct. 16 for McMaster campaign

President Donald Trump will be making a visit to South Carolina in October, according to Sen. Tim Scott.

The trip is slated for Monday, Oct. 16 where Trump will be supporting Governor Henry McMaster's campaign for 2018.

"It's always great to have him in the Palmetto State," Scott said.

McMaster's office confirmed he and Trump will speak at the Embassy Suites by Hilton on Verdae Boulevard. The general reception begins at 6:30 p.m. and attendance costs $250 per person.

"I know that South Carolina’s best days are ahead of us. That’s why I fight each day to bring good paying jobs to South Carolina, keep taxes low, improve our roads and bridges, and defend our core conservative values that make our families stronger," McMaster said. "That’s why I’m a believer in 'Make America Great Again' and was the first Republican statewide official to sign on to President Trump’s team in 2016, and know his agenda will bring the tax relief so many Americans deserve."

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Click here for details.

