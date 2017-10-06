GHS offering free flu shot clinics at various locations in October

Greenville Health System will begin offering free flu shot clinics on Friday and continue at various locations throughout October.

The shots will be available for adults only and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Below are dates and locations where GHS said the flu shots will be available.

Greer:

Fri., Oct. 6: Noon-3:30 p.m. at Mountain Creek Baptist Church

Sun., Oct. 8: 1-3 p.m. at Lake Robinson

Tues., Oct. 10: 5-7 p.m. at Greer Memorial Hospital Lobby

Sat., Oct. 14: Noon-2 p.m. at Greer First Baptist Church

Mon., Oct. 16: 5-7 p.m. at Greer Memorial Hospital Lobby

Wed., Oct. 18: 5-7 p.m. at Washington Baptist Church

Tues., Oct. 24: 9-11 a.m. at Eastside YMCA

Wed., Oct. 25: 5-7 p.m. at Eastside YMCA

Simpsonville:

Thurs., Oct. 19: 4-7 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Hospital (drive-thru clinic)

Patewood:

Tues., Oct. 24: 4-7 p.m. at Patewood Memorial Hospital (drive-thru clinic)

