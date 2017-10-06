GHS offering free flu shot clinics at various locations in Octob - FOX Carolina 21

GHS offering free flu shot clinics at various locations in October

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville Health System will begin offering free flu shot clinics on Friday and continue at various locations throughout October.

The shots will be available for adults only and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Below are dates and locations where GHS said the flu shots will be available.

Greer:

  • Fri., Oct. 6: Noon-3:30 p.m. at Mountain Creek Baptist Church
  • Sun., Oct. 8: 1-3 p.m. at Lake Robinson
  • Tues., Oct. 10: 5-7 p.m. at Greer Memorial Hospital Lobby
  • Sat., Oct. 14: Noon-2 p.m. at Greer First Baptist Church
  • Mon., Oct. 16: 5-7 p.m. at Greer Memorial Hospital Lobby
  • Wed., Oct. 18: 5-7 p.m. at Washington Baptist Church
  • Tues., Oct. 24: 9-11 a.m. at Eastside YMCA
  • Wed., Oct. 25: 5-7 p.m. at Eastside YMCA

Simpsonville:

  • Thurs., Oct. 19: 4-7 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Hospital (drive-thru clinic)

Patewood:

  • Tues., Oct. 24: 4-7 p.m. at Patewood Memorial Hospital (drive-thru clinic)

