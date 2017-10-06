Missing Rutherford Co. woman found - FOX Carolina 21

Missing Rutherford Co. woman found

Patricia Murray (source: RCSO) Patricia Murray (source: RCSO)
FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) -

A missing woman has been found after the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office asked for help locating her.

Deputies said 47-year-old Patricia Lynn Murray was reported missing on Oct. 2. She was last seen on Sept. 29 on Seitz Drive in Forest City around midnight.

Her family said she was located Friday at a restaurant in Hickory and is safe.

