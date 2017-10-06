Rutherford Co. deputies searching for missing woman

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help tracking down a missing woman.

Deputies said 47-year-old Patricia Lynn Murray was reported missing on Oct. 2. She was last seen on Sept. 29 on Seitz Drive in Forest City around midnight.

Murray is 47, 4’7” tall, weighs 300 pounds, has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.

She drives a dark gray Honda with a Dallas Cowboys vanity plate on the front that reads “Patricia.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Adrienne Wallace at 828-286-2911.

