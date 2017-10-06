Troopers: Woman dies, child hurt after being ejected from car in - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Woman dies, child hurt after being ejected from car in Union Co.

Troopers said said a woman has died and a child is in the hospital following a crash Thursday afternoon on Whitmire Highway.

Coroner William Holcombe said the single-car crash occurred around 4:40 p.m. along the 5400 block.

Troopers said the vehicle ran off the road and overturned. Both the driver and the child passenger were thrown from the car. The child was not properly restrained, troopers said.

The driver, Katie Jane Morris, of West South Street, was airlifted to the hospital and later died, Holcombe said.

Troopers said the child was airlifted to the Greenville Health System Children's Hospital.

