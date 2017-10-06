15-year-old student in custody following foot pursuit near Greenville High School

Greenville police said a juvenile was apprehended after foot chase near Greenville High School on Friday.

Police said the school resource officer at the high school began chasing the suspect and called for backup just after 12 p.m.

Police said the juvenile was taken into custody just after 12:30 p.m. and is a Greenville High School student.

Greenville County Schools spokesperson Beth Brotherton said administrators learned of a video posted to social media showing the student with a weapon. The video had been shared via Snapchat on Thursday night, Brotherton said. When school administrators approached the student to ask about the video Friday morning, Brotherton said he was initially cooperative, but then began running away. The school resource officer then began following.

The student is 15 years old..

The apprehension was made in an area of Falls Park near the Governor's School for the Arts.

FOX Carolina's crew at the scene saw a young male being searched by officers. The male was missing a shoe.

Police said officers were conducting an article search. They did not know if the student had a weapon at the school or off campus. Police do believe the suspect may have thrown some contraband down while running. Officers are asking anyone in that area who finds anything to leave it alone and call police right away.

Brotherton said after the apprehension that there was no danger to students and that no schools were on lockdown. She said the high school had been placed on lockdown for about three minutes during the initial pursuit.

MORE NEWS: Pres. Trump to visit Greenville Oct. 16

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.