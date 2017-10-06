Nate brings us heavy rain and gusty wind this weekend

The weather takes a downturn this weekend as Hurricane Nate approaches the gulf coast. Showers will begin Saturday, but should be fairly isolated, then rain will be more widespread on Sunday. Hurricane Warnings have been issued for New Orleans to Biloxi.

Saturday will start with clouds and isolated showers. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 70s area-wide. Showers will pick up into Saturday night, but winds should remain fairly calm.

Hurricane Nate is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast early Sunday, then push north bringing heavy rain to the southeast. Heaviest rain will fall for our area after 5PM, mainly in western location. 1-3” will be possible. It will get breezy as well, with gusts to about 30 mph.

Rain will linger into Monday, but coverage of rain will become less and less through the day. Expect scattered showers through the week as a front stalls out overhead.

