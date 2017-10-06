Auditions for Best Singer in the State competition to be held at - FOX Carolina 21

Auditions for Best Singer in the State competition to be held at Furman on Oct. 16

Auditions for the Best Singer in the State competition will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16. The auditions will take place at the Timmons Arena at Furman University. 

Singers can audition for the following divisions: 

  • Junior division (Ages 8-17)
  • Adult division (18 and older)
  • Duet division 
  • Church choir division 

The grand prize winners will receive $2,500 in cash and two hours of studio time. 

Participants will also have a chance to win a door prize from the competition's main sponsor, Ingles. Door prize winners will receive $500 in gift cards to the grocery store. 

For more information about Best Singer in the State, visit the competition's website.

