Fire Chief: 4 injured, at least one dead in fatal Spartanburg Co - FOX Carolina 21

Fire Chief: 4 injured, at least one dead in fatal Spartanburg Co. crash

Posted: Updated:
Scene of fatal Woodruff crash (FOX Carolina/ 10/6/17) Scene of fatal Woodruff crash (FOX Carolina/ 10/6/17)
Scene of fatal Woodruff crash (FOX Carolina/ 10/6/17) Scene of fatal Woodruff crash (FOX Carolina/ 10/6/17)
Scene of fatal Woodruff crash (FOX Carolina/ 10/6/17) Scene of fatal Woodruff crash (FOX Carolina/ 10/6/17)
WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Multiple people were injured and the coroner's office is responding after a crash in Spartanburg County, said officials.

The call came in at 4:41 p.m. Troopers said the incident occurred at 1521 E Georgia Road and SJ Workman Hwy. Injuries were initially reported.

The Assistant Woodruff Fire Chief told FOX the crash involved 2 vehicles, and 4 people were injured.

The Fire Chief couldn't confirm a number of victims that had died due to the crash. He said 3 of the injured victims were in one vehicle together, and the other injured victim was in another vehicle.

This crash remains under investigation by SC Highway Patrol and the Coroner's Office.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Police confirm package at Asheville airport was explosive; person of interest sought

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.