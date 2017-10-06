Fire Chief: 4 injured, at least one dead in fatal Spartanburg Co. crash

Multiple people were injured and the coroner's office is responding after a crash in Spartanburg County, said officials.

The call came in at 4:41 p.m. Troopers said the incident occurred at 1521 E Georgia Road and SJ Workman Hwy. Injuries were initially reported.

The Assistant Woodruff Fire Chief told FOX the crash involved 2 vehicles, and 4 people were injured.

The Fire Chief couldn't confirm a number of victims that had died due to the crash. He said 3 of the injured victims were in one vehicle together, and the other injured victim was in another vehicle.

This crash remains under investigation by SC Highway Patrol and the Coroner's Office.

