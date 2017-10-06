Troopers: One dead in Newberry Co. crash

Troopers said one person is dead following a crash in Newberry County on Friday.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. along SC 34 at General Henderson Road, about .5 miles east of Newberry.

Troopers said a 2005 Ford F150 pickup truck pulling a trailer was traveling south on General Henderson Road as a 2014 Freightliner tractor trailer pulling a trailer was traveling east along SC 34. The pickup truck failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the Freightliner int he side.

The driver of the pickup truck was not wearing a seat belt and was killed in the crash. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

The victim has not yet been identified by the coroner. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Auditions for Best Singer in the State competition to be held at Furman on Oct. 16

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.