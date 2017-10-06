Troopers report crash along SC28 in Anderson Co.

Troopers reported a crash in Anderson County Friday night.

The call came in at 7:21 p.m.

According to SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened along SC28 at S Murray Ave.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Police confirm package at Asheville airport was explosive; person of interest sought

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.