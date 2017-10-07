Police seek man accused of stealing ATV, vehicle in Rutherfordton

Rutherfordton police need your help to locate a man accused of felony larceny of an ATV and larceny of a motor vehicle.

The incident happened on September 24, said Rutherfordton Police Department.

According to police, Jonathan Darrel Waters has several charges secured against him, including felony larceny, larceny of motor vehicle, possession of stolen motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Lt. R. Gilbert with the Rutherfordton Police Department at (828) 287-5062 or (828) 289-0383, and after hours at (828) 286-2911.

