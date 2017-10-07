Walk to End Alzheimer's takes place in Greenville

The 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place in Greenville on Saturday.

The annual walk gets the community together for a two-mile walk and the opportunity to learn about Alzheimer's disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer's Association.

There were four different-colored flowers handed out to participants at the event, all with a different meaning. Blue flowers mean the person suffers from Alzheimer’s. Yellow means the person is supporting or caring for someone with the disease. Purple flowers mean that person has lost someone to Alzheimer’s. Orange means the person supports the cause and a vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.

The flowers are "planted" in a Promise Garden on-site, which represents their promise to remember, honor, care and fight for those living with Alzheimer's disease and their caregivers.

