Police: Man in wheelchair arrested, accused of sexually abusing baby in bathroom at Chick-fil-A

Orlando Police say they arrested a wheelchair-bound man on accusations that he sexually assaulted a baby in a bathroom at Chick-fil-A.

Police say 35-year-old David Michael Gray was arrested and charged with the following:

Sexual battery on a child under age 12

Lewd and lascivious battery

Lewd and lascivious molestation

Lewd and lascivious conduct

Child abuse

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Exposure of sexual organs

Per the arrest affidavit, a witness walked into the bathroom at the Chick-fil-A on S Kirkman Road in Orlando and saw what he described as a male in a wheelchair sexually abusing a female baby. When the witness confronted the man, who police say they later identified as Gray, the witness said Gray pulled out a stun gun and pointed it at him as he exited the bathroom and said “I’ll f****** kill you.”

ARRESTED: David Gray, on charges of sexual battery, lewd lascivious battery of very small child. Bystander noticed wrongdoing & alerted OPD pic.twitter.com/aRLrC6eY6T — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 6, 2017

Another witness told police she saw a man in a wheelchair enter the restaurant and go straight into the bathroom. She said after an extended amount of time, another customer began to yell for someone to ”call the police, a child is being abused in the bathroom.”

Witnesses say the man comes into Chick-fil-A at least twice a week with a female and children. The witness told police that the man had taken other small babies into the bathroom on several occasions.

Per the arrest affidavits, the man works as an in-home daycare provider.

