Coroner: Homicide investigation underway in Greenville after apparent homeless man stabbed to death

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with Greenville Police are conducting a death investigation.

Police say at approximately, 2:50 a.m. Saturday, they received a call from a security guard at the QT on Rutherford Street in reference to a person that was possibly deceased at a nearby location.

Officers along with Greenville County EMS responded to the scene and found a deceased male victim laying on the ground near Rutherford Street and Walker Street, they said. Police say the male appeared to be homeless and was located by another homeless couple, who informed the security guard at QT.

Initial investigations reveal that the victim appeared to have suffered some type of trauma to his body, police said. An autopsy revealed the man died as a result of multiple stab wounds to the chest, per the coroner.

The incident was ruled a homicide.

Police will continue to work with Greenville County Forensics and the coroner’s office to find out more.

Investigators are also working to find any witnesses in the neighborhood.

Anyone who may be familiar with the case and would like to pass along any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME (27463) or the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.

