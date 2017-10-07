Portions of Blue Ridge Pkwy to close Saturday due to remnants of Hurricane Nate

Due to the remnants of Hurricane Nate, portions of the Blue Ridge Parkway will begin closing Saturday at 5 p.m.

An alert was sent out Saturday from the National Park Service saying "in anticipation of high winds and heavy rains due to the remnants of Hurricane Nate" the following closures will take place at 5 p.m.:

Milepost 355.2 (Mt. Mitchell State Park) - 382 (Folk Art Center), including access to the Craggy Gardens Area

Milepost 411.5 (US Route 276) - 469, including access to Waterrock Knob

"Saturated soils in combination with high winds in these areas increase the risk of rock slide and falling trees and debris," the alert said.

Access to Pisgah View will remain available. The Pisgah Inn and Mt. Pisgah Campground will also remain open Saturday.

"During the closure these sections of Parkway are closed to ALL use, including cyclists and hikers. Attempts to route around gates and barriers is prohibited. The public’s cooperation with these closures is important to personal safety as well as the protection of Parkway resources. Updates to these closure areas will be noted in the coming days on the Parkway’s online Real Time Road Map.

