McDonald's giving out limited-edition Szechuan sauce Saturday only

For one day only on October 7, select McDonald’s locations are giving away the much anticipated, limited-edition Szechuan sauce with the purchase of the fast-food chain’s new buttermilk crispy tenders.

The sought-after Szechuan sauce, and the 9 other sauces will be available to be paired with McDonald’s new buttermilk crispy tenders starting at 2 p.m. at select locations in the Carolinas and Georgia, including Clemson.

To find the location nearest you, click here.

“Want a chance to get your hands on some of this sweet (and sour, and savory, and tangy, and spicy, and tart, and…) artwork?” a post said on the event’s website.

McDonald’s will also be giving away 1,000 limited-edition, hand-numbered, screen-printed posters for all 10 sauces in the legendary lineup. Which one out of the 10 are you absolutely “obsauced” with?

Quantities are limited.

More news: Portions of Blue Ridge Pkwy to close Saturday due to remnants of Hurricane Nate

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.