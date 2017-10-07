Police: WCU student gravely injured in shooting near campus

Per a report by university officials report, a shooting occurred Friday night adjacent to the Western Carolina University campus.

Per the alert, the shooting occurred along Old Cullowhee Road.

Officials say the student sustained serious injuries in the incident and was transported directly to a local hospital.

Police do not believe there to be an ongoing threat to the campus community.

An investigation is underway. Police are searching for a black passenger vehicle, which may be occupied by two heavy-set males, one of whom may be wearing a baseball cap., police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Western Carolina University Police Department at 828-227-7301.

Chancellor David O. Belcher issued the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the news that one of our students was grievously injured in a shooting late last night near campus. Our university community is shocked and distressed, and our thoughts and prayers are with the injured student and his family and loved ones. The safety of our students is of paramount importance and violent acts such as this affect us all. The WCU police are doing everything they can to find those responsible. We will provide additional information to the campus community as soon as it becomes available.”

