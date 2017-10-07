National Weather Service issues wind advisory for parts of the Upstate and WNC

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of the Upstate and Western North Carolina. The advisory is in effect beginning Sunday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, winds are expected to be 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

The wind will have the potential to blow down trees and power lines, the National Weather Service said.

The advisory lasts until Monday morning.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.