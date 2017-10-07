Trump on North Korea: 'Only one thing will work'

By Miranda Green CNN

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that 25 years of agreements with North Korea have failed, "making fools" of US negotiators.

Then he added cryptically that "only one thing will work."

In a pair of Tweets sent Saturday afternoon, Trump said that past agreements with North Korea have all been violated.

"Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea for 25 years, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid ... hasn't worked, agreements violated before the ink was dry, makings fools of U.S. negotiators," Trump wrote. "Sorry, but only one thing will work!"

Reached for comment on Trump's tweet, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed that all options are still on the table and that she had nothing further to add at this time.

This is not the first time the President has taken to the social media platform to challenge North Korea or its leader, Kim Jong Un, whom Trump has nicknamed "rocket man" over Pyongyang's continued development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Responding to a UN speech by North Korea's foreign minister in September, Trump tweeted, "Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer!"

