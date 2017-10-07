Buncombe Co. HHS: Confirmed rabies case in Asheville

Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) said a case of rabies has been confirmed in Asheville. BCHHS stated that a raccoon in the Beaver Lake area tested positive for rabies.

A possibly stray cat could have been exposed to the raccoon and has been placed in quarantine, BCHHS said. The cat is a medium-sized, gray domestic long hair. BCHHS is encouraging anyone who may have been in contact with the cat to contact health officials.

"Rabies is a serious disease that can be fatal without immediate treatment. Any person that thinks they may have come into contact with this cat should contact Communicable Disease,” said Jessica Silver, BCHHS Environmental Health Director.

For information on rabies prevention, visit the BCHHS website.

