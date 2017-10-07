Heavy rain and strong wind gradually moves into the Upstate Sunday with Hurricane Nate

Rain will gradually spread across the viewing area on Sunday and intensify during the evening along with gusty wind and isolated severe weather associated with Hurricane Nate.

Tonight will bring a few showers that move in from the southwest mainly after midnight and continue into Sunday morning. Sunday morning will bring scattered showers, which will become widespread heavy rain by the evening and continue overnight into Monday.

Rain totals in the mountains will range from 3-6 inches and around 1-3 inches in the Upstate. Because of this, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect Sunday evening through Monday morning in the mountains of the northern Upstate and western North Carolina.

Gusty wind will also be an issue and with possible gusts between 45 and 60 miles per hour, WIND ADVISORIES and HIGH WIND WATCHES are in effect for those same areas.

Conditions will improve little by little late Monday, but additional disturbances at Nate’s heels will spark lingering showers Tuesday through Thursday of next week and become completely dry by Friday.