Deputies: Spartanburg Co. woman arrested for DUI on the way to pick up her son

Tanya Lux. (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center). Tanya Lux. (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center).
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies say a woman was arrested for a DUI this week while on the way to pick up her son from a Boiling Springs football game.

According to deputies, Tanya Vaughn Lux, 47, was arrested on Thursday. 

Deputies said they pulled Lux over for a traffic violation and noticed her speech was slurred. According to deputies, Lux was unable to keep still and said it was because she was on multiple prescription medications.

Lux performed a field sobriety test and was unable to keep her balance, deputies stated. Deputies said the test determined Lux was too impaired to drive and was arrested. 

Lux has since been released from the Spartanburg County Detention Center. 

