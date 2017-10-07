Candlelight vigil held for Wellford woman missing since January

As they all sang in unison, candles in hand, the Turner family was still desperate to find out what happened to Robbie Turner.

"Somebody knows something,” said Cousin Dyanne Lyles. “It's just hard getting up every day not knowing where she is."

Friends and family said it was January when they got the heartbreaking news that Robbie was missing.

"We just thought maybe she went somewhere and maybe in a few days she would come back," Lyles said.

The family member said ten months have gone by and there are still no leads. She said every day she looks out, hoping to see Robbie coming up the driveway. She’s now impatient for answers, not only for herself, but also for Robbie’s daughter.

"It's been very hard. Her daughter graduated high school this past May,” Lyles said. “And not having her momma there was just very devastating. And every day she just hoped that her mom would come or she would hear something."

As the flame was passed around and everyone lit their candles, the family said they held on to hope - hope that Robbie will be found. As the months pass by, their frustration grows.

"I found out they found her shoe and her eyeglasses,” said lifelong Friend Carmel Cunningham. “I hate that because she's such a sweet person."

Cunningham said she grew up playing with Robbie, going to church with her. She said the vigil was about remembering her sweet friend, someone she said impacted the entire Wellford community.

"She was a friend to everybody,” Cunningham said. “It's a sad occasion for me but I know the truth will come forward."

