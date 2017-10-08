Troopers: Pickup truck driver killed after overturning, striking - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Pickup truck driver killed after overturning, striking tree in Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Coroner's Office and SC Highway Patrol are responding to a fatal wreck in Greenville County early Sunday morning.

Per troopers, a collision on Ridge Drive resulted in a single fatality.

The collision occurred around 3:40 a.m. on Ridge Drive at Laurel Road near SC 11, according to the SC Highway Patrol troopers.

They say, a driver in a pickup truck was traveling south on Ridge Drive when the driver lost control, overturned and struck a tree. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, was fatally injured and ejected from the vehicle, troopers said.

There were no passengers in the vehicle and no other vehicles involved.

FOX Carolina has a crew en route to the scene, working to learn more.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.