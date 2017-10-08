Troopers: Pickup truck driver killed after overturning, striking tree in Greenville Co.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office and SC Highway Patrol are responding to a fatal wreck in Greenville County early Sunday morning.

Per troopers, a collision on Ridge Drive resulted in a single fatality.

The collision occurred around 3:40 a.m. on Ridge Drive at Laurel Road near SC 11, according to the SC Highway Patrol troopers.

They say, a driver in a pickup truck was traveling south on Ridge Drive when the driver lost control, overturned and struck a tree. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, was fatally injured and ejected from the vehicle, troopers said.

There were no passengers in the vehicle and no other vehicles involved.

FOX Carolina has a crew en route to the scene, working to learn more.

