Flash flood watch issued for portions of western NC, Upstate through Monday morning

Due to heavy rainfall expected to affect the extreme southern Appalachians through Sunday, a flash flood watch has been issued for portions of western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina.

"Heavy tropical rainfall will develop across the southern Appalachians [Sunday], ahead and to the east of the remnant circulation of Tropical Cyclone Nate. Very dry conditions lately across the region will likely limit much of any flash flooding until the heaviest rainfall arrives [Sunday night]."

The flash flood watch includes portions of western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas in western North Carolina: Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Henderson, Madison, McDowell Mountains, Mitchell, Polk Mountains, Rutherford Mountains, and Yancey. In upstate South Carolina the Greenville Mountains.

The watch is in affect until 8 a.m. Monday.

"Although conditions have been dry recently, heavy rainfall rates from abundant tropical moisture associated with the remnants of Nate could well produce isolated flash flooding in mountains [Sunday night]. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches are likely, with isolated totals of 6 to 8 inches in the most upslope prone areas."

