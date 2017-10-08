Flash flood watch issued for portions of western NC, Upstate through Monday morning

Orlando Police say they arrested a wheelchair-bound man on accusations that he sexually assaulted a baby in a bathroom at Chick-fil-A.More >
Per a report by university officials report, a shooting occurred Friday night adjacent to the Western Carolina University campus.More >
Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore. According to the Carolina Beach Fire Department, Don Boles, 60, of Eagle Springs and James Barbour, 53, of Clayton died at the scene after the father and her daughter were taken out of the water.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a woman's body was found after they received a tip regarding a shooting on Wednesday.More >
Police officers and firefighters are investigating after a suspicious package was found at the Asheville Regional Airport Friday morning, according to an airport spokesperson.More >
Rain will gradually spread across the viewing area on Sunday and intensify during the evening along with gusty wind and isolated severe weather associated with Hurricane Nate.More >
Multiple people were injured and the coroner's office is responding after a crash in Spartanburg County, said officials.More >
Deputies say a woman was arrested for a DUI this week while on the way to pick up her son from a Boiling Springs football game.More >
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with Greenville Police are conducting a death investigation.More >
Greenville County's Boiling Springs Fire District held an open house event to launch its 2017 National Fire Prevention Week activities.More >
The USC Gamecocks are battling the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday at 4 p.m.More >
A fundraiser was held for Ruthie Dean, an eighth grader battling cancer, at the McDonald's in Union.More >
The Oakway Fire Department held a fundraiser for the family of Paul Owens, a volunteer firefighter who passed away in August.More >
The Clemson University Tigers are going head-to-head with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Saturday at noon.More >
Here are the arrests that made headlines in October 2017.More >
Participants took to the streets in Greenville on Saturday for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's.More >
Week 7 of high school football kicks off in the Upstate.More >
The FBI confirmed agents were called to the Asheville Regional Airport and are investigating to identify suspects and determine a motive in the case.More >
Clemson students assemble huge, themed parade floats ahead of the Tigerama pep rally Friday night.More >
