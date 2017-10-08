Police: Man arrested after beating victim unconscious at Spartanburg homeless shelter

Spartanburg Police say a man was arrested on Friday after beating another man unconscious at the Miracle Hill homeless shelter.

Officers said Sean Aaron Pendleton, 38, was arrested on an aggravated assault and battery charge.

According to officers, Pendleton punched the victim until he was unconscious. The incident report stated that Pendleton repeatedly slammed the victim's head and body into the ground while he was still unconscious.

Officers said Pendleton also broke the victim's leg multiple times by twisting it and throwing it into the ground.

Pendleton told police the victim had solicited him for sex and called him an offensive term throughout the day and the day before, per the incident report. The victim denied those claims when asked by police.

The victim was taken to Spartanburg Regional to be treated for his injuries, officers said.

Pendleton is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

More news: Jason Aldean opens 'SNL' playing Tom Petty's 'I Won't Back Down'

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.