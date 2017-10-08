NWS: Multiple trees, power lines down in Upstate, western NC; thousands without power

Thousands are without power in the Upstate and western North Carolina and the National Weather Service is reporting multiple trees and power lines down as effects of Nate wipe through the Carolinas Sunday afternoon.

Per the Duke Energy outage map, at least 1,230 are without power in Pickens County and 236 in Laurens County as of 5:15 p.m.

In western North Carolina, Duke Energy reported 800 customers without power in Haywood County around 4: 30 p.m. That number had changed to 416 around 5:15 p.m. Over 130 customers are without power in Macon County.

Per the National Weather Service, trees and power lines are down on Cabin Flats Road in Jackson County and in McDowell County on Zion Hill Road and along NC 226 as a result of a tropical storm.

The NWS said, likely a tornado damaged a building and caused downed power lines in Laurens County, citing significant damage to a house around Cashew Trail and the Curry Road area. In Pickens County, the NWS reports multiple trees and power lines down along Liberty Highway as well as several roofs torn off homes due to a likely tornado. Another home lost its roof along Bradley Drive, per the NWS.

Trees were also reported down on Teague Road and Granny Apple Road in Laurens, per the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information system.

Get the latest forecast here.

More news: CBS clarifies after saying Kaepernick would stand for anthem

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.