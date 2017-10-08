Deputies: 4 Pickens Co. homes destroyed in storm; Red Cross responding

Four homes were completely destroyed by storms Sunday evening in Pickens County, per deputies.

Deputies say 10 other homes in the county also sustained some damage as Nate brought its impact into the Upstate, but those homes are not destroyed, they say.

A large tree had also fallen on Robinson Bridge Road around 5 p.m., blocking the roadway. Crews were working to get the tree out of the roadway most of the evening.

American Red Cross disaster workers are responding to homes in Pickens and Laurens Counties where they estimate 5 to 10 homes are damaged. The team will assess the damage and make sure immediate needs are met for those affected.

More on the storm damage: NWS: Multiple trees, power lines down in Upstate, western NC; thousands without power

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.